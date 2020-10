Oct. 2

Melissa Beaugez, 38, of West Wendover was arrested at Montego Bay Casino for assault, battery and disturbing the peace. Bail: 1,665

--

Michael W. Courts, 49, of Elko was arrested on Feather Way on a BIA/tribal charge. Bail: $1,000

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

