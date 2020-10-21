Police Log: Oct. 20, 2020

Oct. 20
Saul D. Armendariz, 22, of Carlin was arrested at 3600 W. Idaho St. for driving with a suspended license and speeding 16-20 mph over limit. Bail: $620
--
Taylor M. Brummet, 27, of Spring Creek was arrested at Walmart for felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of a drug not for interstate commerce, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $6,780
--
Jory M. Rhoden, 35, of Elko was arrested at 536 Morse Lane for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.
--
John G. Richards Jr., 34, of Elko was arrested at 2305 Last Chance Road for domestic battery by strangulation. Bail: $20,000
--
Thomas C. Vlahos, 28, of Elko was arrested at Gold Dust West on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $547.70
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
