Police Log: Oct. 20, 2020

Oct. 20

Saul D. Armendariz, 22, of Carlin was arrested at 3600 W. Idaho St. for driving with a suspended license and speeding 16-20 mph over limit. Bail: $620

--

Taylor M. Brummet, 27, of Spring Creek was arrested at Walmart for felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of a drug not for interstate commerce, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $6,780

--

Jory M. Rhoden, 35, of Elko was arrested at 536 Morse Lane for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

--

John G. Richards Jr., 34, of Elko was arrested at 2305 Last Chance Road for domestic battery by strangulation. Bail: $20,000

--

Thomas C. Vlahos, 28, of Elko was arrested at Gold Dust West on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $547.70

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

Love 0 Funny 5 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0