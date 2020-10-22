Police Log: Oct. 21, 2020

Oct. 21
Cassidy W. Carson, 27, of Elko was arrested at the Scoreboard for felony possession of a controlled substance and on a parole and probation hold.
Gary J. Dennis, 63, of Spring Creek was arrested at Lamoille Highway and Wells Lane for driving under the influence and drinking alcohol while driving or in physical control of a motor vehicle. Bail: $1,495
Zion M. Johnson, 22, of Mount Shasta, California was arrested on Interstate 80 for driving under the influence, speeding 1-10 mph over limit, and driving without a driver’s license. Bail: $1,495
Support Local Journalism
Ashley L. Krajewski, 30, of Elko was arrested at Idaho Street and Kittridge Canyon Road for driving under the influence, open container of alcoholic beverage in vehicle, and speeding 11-20 mph over limit. Bail: $1,780
Gavino L. Martinez, 42, of Elko was arrested on Lamoille Highway for resident with non-Nevada driver’s license. Bail: $355
Damien J. Perkins, 30, of Elko was arrested on Pershing Avenue on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.
Jason E. Weston, 36, of Spring Creek was arrested at Lamoille Highway and Errecart Boulevard on two counts of owning or possessing a gun by a prohibited person, five counts of use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and operating an unregistered vehicle, trailer or semi. Bail: $43,395
Kenton B. Withers, 31, of Spring Creek was arrested at 340 Commercial St. for trespassing. Bail: $195
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.