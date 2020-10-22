Police Log: Oct. 21, 2020

Oct. 21

Cassidy W. Carson, 27, of Elko was arrested at the Scoreboard for felony possession of a controlled substance and on a parole and probation hold.

Gary J. Dennis, 63, of Spring Creek was arrested at Lamoille Highway and Wells Lane for driving under the influence and drinking alcohol while driving or in physical control of a motor vehicle. Bail: $1,495

Zion M. Johnson, 22, of Mount Shasta, California was arrested on Interstate 80 for driving under the influence, speeding 1-10 mph over limit, and driving without a driver’s license. Bail: $1,495

Ashley L. Krajewski, 30, of Elko was arrested at Idaho Street and Kittridge Canyon Road for driving under the influence, open container of alcoholic beverage in vehicle, and speeding 11-20 mph over limit. Bail: $1,780

Gavino L. Martinez, 42, of Elko was arrested on Lamoille Highway for resident with non-Nevada driver’s license. Bail: $355

Damien J. Perkins, 30, of Elko was arrested on Pershing Avenue on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.