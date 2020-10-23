Police Log: Oct. 22, 2020

Oct. 22

Nicholas A. Correa, 29, of Bluffdale, Utah was arrested at 861 Parkway Drive for fugitive felon from another state.

--

Chancy D. Gusky, 37, of Elko was arrested at 2065 Idaho St. on a felony warrant for child abuse or neglect; taking or possessing vehicle without owner’s consent; and intent to utter fictitious bill, note or check. Bail: $107,500

--

Colleen N. Hustead, 52, of Carlin was arrested on Sixth Street for driving without a driver’s license. Bail: $640

--

Sequoia T. Johnny, 37, of Elko was arrested on Fifth Street for driving under the influence, destroying or concealing evidence, and open container of alcohol in vehicle. Bail: $3,995

--

Harold J. Larson Jr., 46, of Ryndon was arrested at Manzanita Drive and Last Chance Road on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.

--

Ariana S. Mentaberry, 28, of Winnemucca was arrested at 340 Commercial St. for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence, and false statement to obstruct a public officer.