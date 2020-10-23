Police Log: Oct. 22, 2020

Oct. 22
Nicholas A. Correa, 29, of Bluffdale, Utah was arrested at 861 Parkway Drive for fugitive felon from another state.
--
Chancy D. Gusky, 37, of Elko was arrested at 2065 Idaho St. on a felony warrant for child abuse or neglect; taking or possessing vehicle without owner’s consent; and intent to utter fictitious bill, note or check. Bail: $107,500
--
Colleen N. Hustead, 52, of Carlin was arrested on Sixth Street for driving without a driver’s license. Bail: $640
--
Sequoia T. Johnny, 37, of Elko was arrested on Fifth Street for driving under the influence, destroying or concealing evidence, and open container of alcohol in vehicle. Bail: $3,995
--
Harold J. Larson Jr., 46, of Ryndon was arrested at Manzanita Drive and Last Chance Road on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.
--
Ariana S. Mentaberry, 28, of Winnemucca was arrested at 340 Commercial St. for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence, and false statement to obstruct a public officer.
--
Liam G. Mansanarez, 19, of Elko was arrested at Elm Street and Burns Road for driver disobeying peace officer, driving under the influence, minor in possession of alcoholic beverage, resisting a public officer, and tail lamp violation. Bail: $3,890
--
Danell M. Slaughter, 41, of Elko was arrested at 5000 Manzanita Drive for false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $1,140
--
Roger P. Wippel, 31, of Eugene, Oregon was arrested on Interstate 80 for nonresident driving when privilege suspended, canceled or revoked; speeding 31 or more mph over limit; displaying bogus vehicle registration, plate or title; and two criminal justice detainers. Bail: $3,295
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.