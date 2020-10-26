Police Log: Oct. 23, 2020

Oct. 23
Mohammed M. Ahmed, 35, of Tonopah was arrested at 1050 Connolly Drive for second-offense driving under the influence. Bail: $1,640
--
Letrell I. Atkins, 20, of Owyhee County, Idaho was arrested at Travelodge for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140
--
Amy M. Brown, 42, of Spring Creek was arrested at Uptown Cheapskate on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a gross misdemeanor crime, destroying or concealing evidence, and felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $40,000
--
Rainbow S. Buck, 26, of Elko was arrested in the 500 block of Fifth Street for battery and disturbing the peace. Bail: $995
--
Oryan J. Dennison, 34, of Elko was arrested at 975 Lyon Ave. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime.
--
Bradley J. Nye, 42, of Elko was arrested at Uptown Cheapskate for burglary of a business and petit larceny. Bail: $21,140
