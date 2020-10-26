 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police Log: Oct. 23, 2020
0 comments

Police Log: Oct. 23, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Elko police patch

Oct. 23

Mohammed M. Ahmed, 35, of Tonopah was arrested at 1050 Connolly Drive for second-offense driving under the influence. Bail: $1,640

--

Letrell I. Atkins, 20, of Owyhee County, Idaho was arrested at Travelodge for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140

--

Amy M. Brown, 42, of Spring Creek was arrested at Uptown Cheapskate on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a gross misdemeanor crime, destroying or concealing evidence, and felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $40,000

--

Rainbow S. Buck, 26, of Elko was arrested in the 500 block of Fifth Street for battery and disturbing the peace. Bail: $995

--

Oryan J. Dennison, 34, of Elko was arrested at 975 Lyon Ave. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime.

--

Bradley J. Nye, 42, of Elko was arrested at Uptown Cheapskate for burglary of a business and petit larceny. Bail: $21,140

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Shots fired in Spring Creek

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News