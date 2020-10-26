Police Log: Oct. 24, 2020

Oct. 24

Richard W. Bird Jr., 48, of Spring Creek was arrested at 133 River St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime and two counts of failure to appear on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $22,450

--

Juan J. Flores, 29, of Jackpot was arrested at 1002 Highway 93 for nuisance/trespass/disturbing assembly. Bail: $355

--

Melanie M. Hopoate, 20, of Sandy, Utah was arrested on Interstate 80 for felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of less than one ounce of marijuana, and speeding 21-30 mph over limit. Bail: $15,315

--

William G. James Jr., 60, of Elko was arrested on a felony warrant for possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000

--

Thomas M. Keigher, 24, of Spring Creek was arrested at 174 Charlwood Drive for false statement to obstruct a public officer and resisting a public officer. Bail: $2,280

--

Janne R. Matinaho, 46, of McKinney, Texas was arrested at Good Time Charlee’s for defrauding a proprietor. Bail: $1,140

--