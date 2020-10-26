Police Log: Oct. 24, 2020

Oct. 24
Richard W. Bird Jr., 48, of Spring Creek was arrested at 133 River St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime and two counts of failure to appear on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $22,450
--
Juan J. Flores, 29, of Jackpot was arrested at 1002 Highway 93 for nuisance/trespass/disturbing assembly. Bail: $355
--
Melanie M. Hopoate, 20, of Sandy, Utah was arrested on Interstate 80 for felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of less than one ounce of marijuana, and speeding 21-30 mph over limit. Bail: $15,315
--
William G. James Jr., 60, of Elko was arrested on a felony warrant for possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000
--
Thomas M. Keigher, 24, of Spring Creek was arrested at 174 Charlwood Drive for false statement to obstruct a public officer and resisting a public officer. Bail: $2,280
--
Janne R. Matinaho, 46, of McKinney, Texas was arrested at Good Time Charlee’s for defrauding a proprietor. Bail: $1,140
--
Juan A. Meza, 24, of Elko was arrested at 4332 Railroad St. for affray. Bail: $640
--
Serafin Perez, 41, of Magna, Utah was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $30,000
--
Alonso Serrano Jr., 21, of Elko was arrested at 449 Railroad St. for affray. Bail: $640
--
Elijah M. Wright-Canales, 20, of Sandy, Utah was arrested on Interstate 80 for felony possession to sell a controlled substance and possession of less than one ounce of marijuana. Bail: $15,000
--
This week's felony arrests:
Ariana S. Mentaberry
Cassidy W. Carson
Chancy D. Gusky
Daisy M. Hutsell
Derik R. Calton
Jason E. Weston
Jesse R. Danielson
John G. Richards Jr.
Jory M. Rhoden
Kyle D. Leyva
Maceo M. Johnston
Myranda J. Reich
Nicholas A. Correa
Nicole M. Duncan
Ruben Herrera
ShiAnna L. Gardner
Steven E. Thomas
Taylor M. Brummet
