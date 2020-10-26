 Skip to main content
Police Log: Oct. 25, 2020
{{featured_button_text}}
Elko police badge

Oct. 25

Alyssa M. Haney, 28, of Elko was arrested at JC Penney for petit larceny. Bail: $1,140

--

Jarrod Rawson, 35, was arrested east of 390 Idaho St. for assault on a protected personand false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $3,640

--

Semaj Ross, 28, of Elko was arrested at CAL Ranch for felony possession of a controlled substance; false statement to obstruct a public officer; petit larceny; buying, possessing, receiving or withholding stolen property; and on a parole and probation hold. Bail: $8,420

--

Phoenix A. Valadez, 19, of West Wendover was arrested at Ninth and Railroad streets for resisting a public officer, three counts of assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of drawing a deadly weapon in a threatening manner; possessing a dangerous weapon on school or child-care property; and two counts of intimidating public officers or others with threat of force. Bail: $75,920

