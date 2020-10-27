 Skip to main content
Police Log: Oct. 26, 2020
Police Log: Oct. 26, 2020

Police

Oct. 26

Ryan J. Anderson, 28, of Santa Rosa, California was arrested on Interstate 80 for driving under the influence and speeding 1-10 mph over limit. Bail: $1,335

--

Michelle A. Arnold-Barwick, 29, of Elko was arrested at 3547 Autumn Colors Drive on a warrant for petit larceny. Bail: $1,140

--

Letrell I. Atkins, 20, of Owyhee County, Idaho was arrested at 1515 Idaho St. for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140

--

Travis D. Naylor, 38, of Mapleton, Utah was arrested at the Scottish Inn for trespassing. Bail: $195

--

This week's felony arrests:

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

