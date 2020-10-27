Police Log: Oct. 26, 2020

Ryan J. Anderson, 28, of Santa Rosa, California was arrested on Interstate 80 for driving under the influence and speeding 1-10 mph over limit. Bail: $1,335
Michelle A. Arnold-Barwick, 29, of Elko was arrested at 3547 Autumn Colors Drive on a warrant for petit larceny. Bail: $1,140
Letrell I. Atkins, 20, of Owyhee County, Idaho was arrested at 1515 Idaho St. for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140
Travis D. Naylor, 38, of Mapleton, Utah was arrested at the Scottish Inn for trespassing. Bail: $195
This week's felony arrests:
Ariana S. Mentaberry
Cassidy W. Carson
Chancy D. Gusky
Daisy M. Hutsell
Derik R. Calton
Jason E. Weston
Jesse R. Danielson
John G. Richards Jr.
Jory M. Rhoden
Kyle D. Leyva
Maceo M. Johnston
Myranda J. Reich
Nicholas A. Correa
Nicole M. Duncan
Ruben Herrera
ShiAnna L. Gardner
Steven E. Thomas
Taylor M. Brummet
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
