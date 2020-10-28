Police Log: Oct. 27, 2020

Oct. 27

Jayli C. Acquistapace, 26, of Spring Creek was arrested at Walmart for petit larceny. Bail: $1,140

--

Sandra I. Ayon, 45, of Long Beach, California was arrested on U.S. Highway 93 for possession of a hypodermic device and possession of a dangerous drug without a prescription. Bail: $3,640

--

Sergion A. Bostick, 34, of Elko was arrested for driving with a revoked driver’s license. Bail: $355

--

Jesse D. Rinaldo, 28, of Spring Creek was arrested at 319 Dove Creek for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

--

Armando Sanchez, 23, of Elko was arrested at Joe’s Roadside Market on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $5,000

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

