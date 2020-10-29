Police Log: Oct. 28, 2020

Oct. 28

Yadira V. Garcia, 28, of Elko was arrested at Empower Fitness on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,495

--

Zane C. Kassel, 28, of Kamiah, Idaho was arrested at Lamoille and Jiggs highways for driving under the influence, speeding 31 mph or more over limit, and open container of alcohol in vehicle. Bail: $1,960

--

Anthony A. Luarca, 26, of Elko was arrested at 11th and Idaho streets on two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $10,640

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

--

Travis D. Naylor, 28, of Mapleton, Utah was arrest at 2944 Mountain City Highway for trespassing. Bail: $195

--

Jesus G. Rodriguez, 37, of Highlands, California was arrested on Interstate 80 for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140

--

Nina A. Ruiz, 26, of Elko was arrested at 11th and Idaho streets for felony possession of a controlled substance, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $5,640

--

Armando Sanchez, 23, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for four counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,700

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0