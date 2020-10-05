 Skip to main content
Police Log: Oct. 3, 2020
Police Log: Oct. 3, 2020

Police

Oct. 3

Scott R. Berry Jr., 40, of Elko was arrested at 2317 Wildwood Way for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140

--

Jared M. Braaten, 32, of Spring Creek was arrested on Lamoille Highway for speeding 16-20 mph over limit and driving under the influence. Bail: $1,495

--

Clint C. Carpenter, 50, of Elko was arrested at 730 10th St. for resisting a public officer. Bail: $1,140

--

Rufus H. Herrington III, 34, of Elko was arrested at 138 Park Road on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $500

--

Alexander M. Lemire, 31, of Poplar Bluff, Missouri was arrested at 340 Commercial St. for driver disobeying peace officer endangering others, felony possession of a controlled substance, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $25,640

--

Joshua W. Melton, 50, of Elko was arrested at 438 S. Fifth St. on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,625

--

Tessa R. Patchett, 28, of Spring Creek was arrested on West Adams Street for violating probation or condition of suspended sentence.

--

Heather Schoborg, 43, of Murray, Utah was arrested at Montego Bay Casino for provoking assault, battery, disturbing the peace, trespassing and false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $2,890

--

Taumalua Taumalua, 37, of Midvale, Utah was arrested at the Peppermill Casino for trespassing and assault. Bail: $1,355

--

Charles Viox, 33, of Elko was arrested on Mountain City Highway for destroying the property of another and disturbing the peace. Bail: $1,495

--

Kenton B. Withers, 31, of Spring Creek was arrested at 1111 Idaho St. for trespassing. Bail: $195

--

This week's felony arrests:

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

