Police Log: Oct. 3, 2020

Oct. 3
Scott R. Berry Jr., 40, of Elko was arrested at 2317 Wildwood Way for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140
--
Jared M. Braaten, 32, of Spring Creek was arrested on Lamoille Highway for speeding 16-20 mph over limit and driving under the influence. Bail: $1,495
--
Clint C. Carpenter, 50, of Elko was arrested at 730 10th St. for resisting a public officer. Bail: $1,140
--
Rufus H. Herrington III, 34, of Elko was arrested at 138 Park Road on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $500
--
Alexander M. Lemire, 31, of Poplar Bluff, Missouri was arrested at 340 Commercial St. for driver disobeying peace officer endangering others, felony possession of a controlled substance, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $25,640
--
Joshua W. Melton, 50, of Elko was arrested at 438 S. Fifth St. on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,625
--
Tessa R. Patchett, 28, of Spring Creek was arrested on West Adams Street for violating probation or condition of suspended sentence.
--
Heather Schoborg, 43, of Murray, Utah was arrested at Montego Bay Casino for provoking assault, battery, disturbing the peace, trespassing and false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $2,890
--
Taumalua Taumalua, 37, of Midvale, Utah was arrested at the Peppermill Casino for trespassing and assault. Bail: $1,355
--
Charles Viox, 33, of Elko was arrested on Mountain City Highway for destroying the property of another and disturbing the peace. Bail: $1,495
--
Kenton B. Withers, 31, of Spring Creek was arrested at 1111 Idaho St. for trespassing. Bail: $195
--
This week's felony arrests:
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
