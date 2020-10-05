Police Log: Oct. 3, 2020

Oct. 3

Scott R. Berry Jr., 40, of Elko was arrested at 2317 Wildwood Way for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140

--

Jared M. Braaten, 32, of Spring Creek was arrested on Lamoille Highway for speeding 16-20 mph over limit and driving under the influence. Bail: $1,495

--

Clint C. Carpenter, 50, of Elko was arrested at 730 10th St. for resisting a public officer. Bail: $1,140

--

Rufus H. Herrington III, 34, of Elko was arrested at 138 Park Road on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $500

--

Alexander M. Lemire, 31, of Poplar Bluff, Missouri was arrested at 340 Commercial St. for driver disobeying peace officer endangering others, felony possession of a controlled substance, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $25,640

--

Joshua W. Melton, 50, of Elko was arrested at 438 S. Fifth St. on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,625

--