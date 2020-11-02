Police Log: Oct. 30, 2020

Oct. 30

Rebecca Andrade, 26, of Lehi, Utah was arrested at 1045 W. Wendover Blvd. for felony possession of a controlled substance, and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $5,500

Matthew M. Bishop, 29, of Spring Creek was arrested at Fourth and Silver streets on a bench warrant and for failure to obey traffic control device; nonsurrender of suspended, canceled or revoked driver’s license; no proof of insurance; open container of alcohol in vehicle; and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $3,775

William E. Miller, 41, of Port Byron, Illinois was arrested at Elko County Jail for two counts of driver disobeying peace officer endangering others, felony possession of a controlled substance, and driving under the influence. Bail: $16,140

Christopher M. Moreland, 29, of Elko was arrested at 398 Hot Springs Road for petit larceny and buying, possessing or receiving stolen property. Bail: $1,140

