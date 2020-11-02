Police Log: Oct. 31, 2020

Oct. 31

Jennifer Anderson, 47, of Salt Lake City was arrested at 1045 W. Wendover Blvd. for forgery. Bail: $5,000

--

Roy E. Jones, 57, of Sierra Vista, Arizona was arrested at 100 W. Wendover Blvd. for trespassing, two counts of battery, two counts of resisting a public officer; six counts of battery by prisoner; two counts of assault on a protected person by a prisoner; and six counts of unlawful act by prisoner related to human excrement or bodily fluid. Bail: $122,000

--

Patricia L. Malotte, 29, of Spring Creek was arrested at 1728 Buckskin Drive on six BIA/tribal charges. Bail: $3,000

--

Kena R. Molina, 23, of Elko was arrested at 11th and Railroad streets on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime, three counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime, false statement to obstruct a public officer, and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $10,755

--

Tracy L. Passmore, 49, of Spring Creek was arrested at Lamoille Highway and Trescartes for driving under the influence and open container of alcohol in vehicle. Bail $1,495

--