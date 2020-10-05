 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police Log: Oct. 4, 2020
0 comments

Police Log: Oct. 4, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Elko police badge

Oct. 4

Shelby D. Brown, 27, of San Jose, California was arrested at Fourth and Sixth streets in Wells for violating written promise to appear on misdemeanor charge. Bail: $315

--

Gary J. Dennis, 63, of Spring Creek was arrested at Dotty’s Casino for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140

--

Jade A. Harris, 30, of Spring Creek was arrested on Lamoille Highway for driving under the influence and failure to maintain lane. Bail: $1,255

--

Wendy J. Hill, 49, of Elko was arrested at 775 W. Silver St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $465

--

Ira Kelly, 48, of Battle Mountain was arrested in Owyhee on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.

--

Shane M. Throssel, 40, of Elko was arrested at 56 Garcia Lane on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,085

--

Amber R. Williams, 33, of Elko was arrested at Palacio Trailer Park on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $4,615

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Shots fired in Spring Creek

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News