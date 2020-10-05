Police Log: Oct. 4, 2020

Oct. 4
Shelby D. Brown, 27, of San Jose, California was arrested at Fourth and Sixth streets in Wells for violating written promise to appear on misdemeanor charge. Bail: $315
--
Gary J. Dennis, 63, of Spring Creek was arrested at Dotty’s Casino for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140
--
Jade A. Harris, 30, of Spring Creek was arrested on Lamoille Highway for driving under the influence and failure to maintain lane. Bail: $1,255
--
Wendy J. Hill, 49, of Elko was arrested at 775 W. Silver St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $465
--
Ira Kelly, 48, of Battle Mountain was arrested in Owyhee on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.
--
Shane M. Throssel, 40, of Elko was arrested at 56 Garcia Lane on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,085
--
Amber R. Williams, 33, of Elko was arrested at Palacio Trailer Park on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $4,615
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.