Police Log: Oct. 5, 2020

Oct. 5

Casey J. Berger, 35, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for destroying the property of another. Bail: $1,140

Wyatt C. Ermisch, 29, of Elko was arrested in the alley between Silver and Commercial streets for two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance, false statement to obstruct a public officer, failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime, and violating probation or condition of suspended sentence.

Arsenio A. Gallegos, 40, of Elko was arrested at 2258 Chism Drive for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140

Maureen K. Mowray, 54, of Elko was arrested at 2065 Idaho St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime, and for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

Dominique A. Orrantia, 25, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for shooting a gun at an occupied structure or vehicle; discharging a gun within a structure or vehicle; and breaking, injuring or tampering with a vehicle. Bail: $80,000

Monique R. Valdez, 24, of Elko was arrested at the Red Lion Casino for violation of probation, false statement to obstruct a public officer, and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

