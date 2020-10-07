Police Log: Oct. 6, 2020

Oct. 6
Jesse A. Lenoir, 20, was arrested for driving under the influence, minor in possession of alcoholic beverage in public, and failure to maintain lane. Bail: $1,610
--
Jamie A. Lucero, 44, of Taylorsville, Utah was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $20,500
--
Melissa M. Medina, 34, of Battle Mountain was arrested at Interstate 80 and Mountain City Highway for felony possession of a controlled substance and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $5,570
--
Lara Naylor, 46, of Provo, Utah was arrested at 340 Commercial St. for petit larceny. Bail: $1,140
--
Travis D. Naylor, 38, of Mapleton, Utah was arrested at 340 Commercial St. for petit larceny. Bail: $1,140
--
Heidi M. Owen, 43, of Elko was arrested on Interstate 80 for driving under the influence, open container of alcohol in vehicle, and failure to maintain lane. Bail: $1,610
--
James A. Rector Sr., 53, of Elko was arrested at 1805 Ruby View Drive for domestic battery and driving with a suspended driver’s license. Bail: $3,495
--
Zakari S. Watson, 28, of West Valley, Utah was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $10,000
--
Rayma M. Wright, 28, of Elko was arrested at 1375 Mountain City Highway for petit larceny. Bail: $1,140
--
This week's felony arrests:
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
