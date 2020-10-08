 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police Log: Oct. 7, 2020
0 comments

Police Log: Oct. 7, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Police

Oct. 7

Kenton B. Withers, 31, of Spring Creek was arrested at Sage West Apartments for petit larceny. Bail: $1,140

Rayma M. Wright, 28, of Elko was arrested at 2430 Mountain City Highway for petit larceny. Bail: $1,140

This week’s felony arrests:

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Shots fired in Spring Creek

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News