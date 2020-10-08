Police Log: Oct. 7, 2020

Kenton B. Withers, 31, of Spring Creek was arrested at Sage West Apartments for petit larceny. Bail: $1,140
Rayma M. Wright, 28, of Elko was arrested at 2430 Mountain City Highway for petit larceny. Bail: $1,140
This week’s felony arrests:
Andrew M. Zahtilla
Angela R. Miller
Angel Hernandez Jr.
Anthony M. Jimenez
Jorge Avila-Hernandez
Carlos M. Martinez
Gabriel R. Jim
Leonard A. Fernandez
Osiris E. Parker Jr.
German Perez-Valenzuela
Rayma M. Wright
Hector M. Sanchez-Mendez
Tieres A. Lopez Sr.
Tiffany L. Ramirez
Juan C. Velasco-Salas
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
