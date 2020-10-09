Police Log: Oct. 8, 2020

John Doe, 29, of Elko was arrested at 11th and Court streets for false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $1,140
Michael W. Elizondo, 41, of Elko was arrested at 540 12th St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $705
Christopher B. Thompson, 25, of Carlin was arrested at Ross Dress for Less on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $910
Charlotte E. Wyllie, 39, of Spring Creek was booked at Elko County Jail and released on $105,000 bond.
Tyler J. Espedido, 21, of Granite Canyon, Wyoming was arrested on South Fifth Street for driving under the influence and false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $2,280
This week's felony arrests:
Andrew M. Zahtilla
Angela R. Miller
Angel Hernandez Jr.
Anthony M. Jimenez
Jorge Avila-Hernandez
Carlos M. Martinez
Gabriel R. Jim
Leonard A. Fernandez
Osiris E. Parker Jr.
German Perez-Valenzuela
Rayma M. Wright
Hector M. Sanchez-Mendez
Tieres A. Lopez Sr.
Tiffany L. Ramirez
Juan C. Velasco-Salas
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
