Police Log: Oct. 8, 2020

Oct. 8

John Doe, 29, of Elko was arrested at 11th and Court streets for false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $1,140

Michael W. Elizondo, 41, of Elko was arrested at 540 12th St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $705

Christopher B. Thompson, 25, of Carlin was arrested at Ross Dress for Less on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $910

Charlotte E. Wyllie, 39, of Spring Creek was booked at Elko County Jail and released on $105,000 bond.

Oct. 9

Tyler J. Espedido, 21, of Granite Canyon, Wyoming was arrested on South Fifth Street for driving under the influence and false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $2,280

This week's felony arrests:

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

