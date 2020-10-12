Police Log: Oct. 9, 2020

Oct. 9

Michael S. Albert, 42, was arrested at 1100 Wendover Blvd. for possessing, receiving or transferring stolen vehicle; and felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $25,000

--

Tyler J. Espedido, 21, of Granite Canyon, Wyoming was arrested on South Fifth Street for driving under the influence and false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $2,280

--

Clint C. Carpenter, 50, of Elko was arrested at Walmart on two counts of false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $2,280

--

Kerry A. Christensen, 51, of Elko was arrested at Gold Dust West for second-offense driving under the influence, and duty to stop at accident with attended vehicle or property damage. Bail: $1,780

--

Michael W. Elizondo, 41, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for three counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $3,266

--