Police Log: Oct. 9, 2020

Oct. 9
Michael S. Albert, 42, was arrested at 1100 Wendover Blvd. for possessing, receiving or transferring stolen vehicle; and felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $25,000
--
Tyler J. Espedido, 21, of Granite Canyon, Wyoming was arrested on South Fifth Street for driving under the influence and false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $2,280
--
Clint C. Carpenter, 50, of Elko was arrested at Walmart on two counts of false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $2,280
--
Kerry A. Christensen, 51, of Elko was arrested at Gold Dust West for second-offense driving under the influence, and duty to stop at accident with attended vehicle or property damage. Bail: $1,780
--
Michael W. Elizondo, 41, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for three counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $3,266
--
Ryan J. Macias, 27, of Winnemucca was arrested at 561 Trentwood Drive for unlawful act of prisoner relating to human excrement or bodily fluid with intent to cause substantial bodily harm, battery on a protected person, domestic battery, false statement to obstruct a public officer, and on a criminal justice detainer. Bail: $29,595
--
Angel A. Sanchez, 18, of Elko was arrested at 89 South Park Road for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140
