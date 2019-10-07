{{featured_button_text}}
Elko police badge

Oct. 5

Tatum J. Bell, 41, of Elko was arrested at Sixth and Ash streets for petit larceny. Bail: $1,140

Eric Mendoza, 24, of West Wendover was arrested at 2109 Seminole Drive on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $365

Devin M. Quirk, 40, of Carlin was arrested at First and Bush streets for resident with nonresident driver’s license. Bail: $355

Duy T. Tran, 46, of West Wendover was arrested at 1804 Butte St. of a felony warrant for possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000

Lorenzo P. Urenda Jr., 19, of Spring Creek was arrested on Spring Creek Parkway for false statement to obstruct a public officer, minor purchasing or consuming alcohol in a premises where sold, and four counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $6,400

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

