Oct. 5
Tatum J. Bell, 41, of Elko was arrested at Sixth and Ash streets for petit larceny. Bail: $1,140
Eric Mendoza, 24, of West Wendover was arrested at 2109 Seminole Drive on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $365
Devin M. Quirk, 40, of Carlin was arrested at First and Bush streets for resident with nonresident driver’s license. Bail: $355
Duy T. Tran, 46, of West Wendover was arrested at 1804 Butte St. of a felony warrant for possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000
Lorenzo P. Urenda Jr., 19, of Spring Creek was arrested on Spring Creek Parkway for false statement to obstruct a public officer, minor purchasing or consuming alcohol in a premises where sold, and four counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $6,400
