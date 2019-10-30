Oct. 29
Mitchell A. Herrera, 32, of Elko was arrested on State Route 766 at Interstate 80 for driving under the influence, failure to yield, and no proof of insurance. Bail: $2,030
------
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Loren Nichols, 45, of West Wendover was arrested at Elko County Jail for battery by a prisoner. Bail: $20,000
------
Devin M. Quirk, 40, of Carlin was arrested at 242 W. Cedar on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $495
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.