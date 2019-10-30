{{featured_button_text}}
Police

Oct. 29

Mitchell A. Herrera, 32, of Elko was arrested on State Route 766 at Interstate 80 for driving under the influence, failure to yield, and no proof of insurance. Bail: $2,030

------

Loren Nichols, 45, of West Wendover was arrested at Elko County Jail for battery by a prisoner. Bail: $20,000

------

Devin M. Quirk, 40, of Carlin was arrested at 242 W. Cedar on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $495

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

