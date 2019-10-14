{{featured_button_text}}
Police

Oct. 13

Cade G. Blackhorse, 25, of Carlin was arrested at 515 Elm St. for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140

------

Joshua L. Coca, 25, of Elko was arrested on the 12th Street Bridge for buying, possessing or receiving stolen property, and two counts of resisting a public officer. Bail: $3,420

------

Hunter M. Goski, 25, of Elko was arrested at the Marriott Hotel for first degree arson. Bail: $50,000

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

------

Ignacio Gutierrez-Ramirez, 46, of Spring Creek was arrested on Lamoille Highway for driving under the influence and failure to maintain lane or improper lane change. Bail: $255

------

Breanna V. Jackson-Hutton, 23, of Elko was arrested at Third and Commercial streets for operating an unregistered vehicle, trailer or semi, and no proof of insurance. Bail: $935

------

Dennis E. Stewart, 31, of Elko was arrested at 369 ½ Cedar St. for felony possession of a controlled substance and violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments