Oct. 13
Cade G. Blackhorse, 25, of Carlin was arrested at 515 Elm St. for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140
------
Joshua L. Coca, 25, of Elko was arrested on the 12th Street Bridge for buying, possessing or receiving stolen property, and two counts of resisting a public officer. Bail: $3,420
------
Hunter M. Goski, 25, of Elko was arrested at the Marriott Hotel for first degree arson. Bail: $50,000
------
Ignacio Gutierrez-Ramirez, 46, of Spring Creek was arrested on Lamoille Highway for driving under the influence and failure to maintain lane or improper lane change. Bail: $255
------
Breanna V. Jackson-Hutton, 23, of Elko was arrested at Third and Commercial streets for operating an unregistered vehicle, trailer or semi, and no proof of insurance. Bail: $935
------
Dennis E. Stewart, 31, of Elko was arrested at 369 ½ Cedar St. for felony possession of a controlled substance and violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.
