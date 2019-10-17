{{featured_button_text}}
Police

Oct. 16

Cerise M. Algerio, 20, of Elko was arrested at Gold Dust West for contributing to the delinquency of a minor/negligence of minor, and minor in possession of alcoholic beverage in public. Bail: $1,495

Aaron M. Bloomfield, 37, of Wells was arrested in Wells for domestic battery and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $1,780

Jesus H. De Haro Martinez, 19, of Elko was arrested at Ninth and Idaho streets for driving with a revoked driver’s license.

Stanley J. Gardner Jr., 59, of Elko was arrested at 1335 W. Idaho St. on a bench warrant. Bail: $605

Anthony F. Gonzalez, 42, of Billings, Montana was arrested at Idaho Street and Jennings Way for intoxicated pedestrian or animal rider on road, false statement to obstruct a public officer, petit larceny, failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime, and fugitive felon from another state.

Brandon L. Pastor, 18, of Elko was arrested in Smith’s parking lot for minor in possession of alcoholic beverage in public and contributing to the delinquency of a minor/negligence of minor. Bail: $1,495

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

