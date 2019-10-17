Stanley J. Gardner Jr., 59, of Elko was arrested at 1335 W. Idaho St. on a bench warrant. Bail: $605
Anthony F. Gonzalez, 42, of Billings, Montana was arrested at Idaho Street and Jennings Way for intoxicated pedestrian or animal rider on road, false statement to obstruct a public officer, petit larceny, failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime, and fugitive felon from another state.
Brandon L. Pastor, 18, of Elko was arrested in Smith’s parking lot for minor in possession of alcoholic beverage in public and contributing to the delinquency of a minor/negligence of minor. Bail: $1,495
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
