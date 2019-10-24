{{featured_button_text}}
Police

Oct. 23

Chance T. Crutcher, 20, of Elko was arrested at Walmart for minor in possession of alcoholic beverage in public, minor purchasing or consuming alcoholic beverage in premises where sold, and false statement to obstruct a public officer.

Eric I. Cureno, 19, of Elko was arrested at College and Mittry for driving with a suspended license. Bail: $355

Brianna R. Ferguson, 29, of Overton was arrested at 376 11th St. for felony possession of a controlled substance and possession of a hypodermic device. Bail: $6,140

Edward G. Kay, 50, of Elko was arrested at 14th Street and Bullion Road for trafficking a controlled substance and buying, possessing or receiving stolen property. Bail: $40,000

Kelly E. Kerby, 56, of Carlin was arrested at Fourth and Railroad streets for felony possession of a controlled substance and driving under the influence. Bail: $6,140

Sheldon J. Olsen, 60, of Elko was arrested at 6156 Arthur Ave. on 10 counts of trafficking a controlled substance and for felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $1,080,000

Darwyn R. Yowell, 36, of Spring Creek was arrested at 1807 Eagle Drive on a BIA/tribal charge. Bail: $1,000

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

