Oct. 23
Chance T. Crutcher, 20, of Elko was arrested at Walmart for minor in possession of alcoholic beverage in public, minor purchasing or consuming alcoholic beverage in premises where sold, and false statement to obstruct a public officer.
———
Eric I. Cureno, 19, of Elko was arrested at College and Mittry for driving with a suspended license. Bail: $355
———
Brianna R. Ferguson, 29, of Overton was arrested at 376 11th St. for felony possession of a controlled substance and possession of a hypodermic device. Bail: $6,140
———
You have free articles remaining.
Edward G. Kay, 50, of Elko was arrested at 14th Street and Bullion Road for trafficking a controlled substance and buying, possessing or receiving stolen property. Bail: $40,000
———
Kelly E. Kerby, 56, of Carlin was arrested at Fourth and Railroad streets for felony possession of a controlled substance and driving under the influence. Bail: $6,140
———
Sheldon J. Olsen, 60, of Elko was arrested at 6156 Arthur Ave. on 10 counts of trafficking a controlled substance and for felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $1,080,000
———
Darwyn R. Yowell, 36, of Spring Creek was arrested at 1807 Eagle Drive on a BIA/tribal charge. Bail: $1,000
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.