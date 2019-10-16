{{featured_button_text}}
Police

Oct. 15

Saxon R. Atkins, 31, of Elko was arrested at 1710 Sagebrush Drive for burglary and on an NCJIS detainer. Bail: $20,500

Jerimiah D. Crowder, 32, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a bench warrant. Bail: $25,000

Clarence J. Faulkner, 70, of Wells was arrested at Walmart for attempted robbery. Bail: $100,000

John M. Fenton, 32, of Carson City was arrested at Elko County Jail on a prison hold.

Justin R. Knight, 26, of Battle Mountain was arrested at 30 Mountain View Drive on a BIA/tribal charge. Bail: $500

Stephen J. Sanchez, 53, of Penn Valley, California was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear on a traffic citation. Bail: $285

