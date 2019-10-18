{{featured_button_text}}
Police

Oct. 17

Lacy L. Callahan, 28, of Elko was arrested at 975 Clarkson Drive on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $855

------

John S. Lindsey, 56, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for petit larceny.

------

Lara A. Mangum, 32, of Carlin was arrested at Main and B streets for home invasion, domestic battery, violating a domestic violence temporary protective order, false statement to obstruct a public officer, and failure to appear after bail on a gross misdemeanor crime. Bail: $42,420

------

Manuel P. Orozco Jr., 23, of Elko was arrested at 58 Garcia Lane for felony possession of a controlled substance, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $5,955

------

Cody M. Paschal, 29, of Spring Creek was arrested at Errecart Boulevard and Silver Street for petit larceny.

------

Megan D. Peterson, 19, of Spring Creek was arrested at Elko County Jail for battery.

------

Kilee R. Ross, 21, of Roosevelt, Utah was arrested at the Elko County Jail lobby for battery and disturbing the peace.

------

Tristen J. Wallace, 20, of Fallon was arrested at the Elko County Jail lobby for hunting, trapping or fishing on posted enclosed ground.

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

