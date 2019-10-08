{{featured_button_text}}
Police

Oct. 7

Chandler T. Harrison, 34, of Carson City was arrested at the Elko County Courthouse on an NSP Hold. No bail.

Sunny M. Lauchaire, 43, of Elko was arrested at 2515 Mountain City Highway for petit larceny and buying, possessing or receiving stolen property. Bail: $2,280

Rosario J. Zazueta-Ochoa, 46, of Elko was arrested at 550 Grant Street #32 for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

