Oct. 12
Sabrina M. Doke, 29, of Carlin was arrested at Mountain City Highway and Idaho Street for driving under the influence and speeding 11-15 mph over limit. Bail: $1,365
------
Ben Gutierrez Jr., 51, of Elko was arrested at Third and Commercial streets for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140
------
You have free articles remaining.
Alexander S. Jennings, 47, of West Valley, Utah was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $5,000
------
Danell M. Slaughter, 40, of Elko was arrested at Walmart for petit larceny. Bail: $1,140
------
Thomas G. Wall III, 31, of Elko was arrested at Fourth and Silver streets for two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $10,000
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.