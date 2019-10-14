{{featured_button_text}}
Elko police badge

Oct. 12

Sabrina M. Doke, 29, of Carlin was arrested at Mountain City Highway and Idaho Street for driving under the influence and speeding 11-15 mph over limit. Bail: $1,365

------

Ben Gutierrez Jr., 51, of Elko was arrested at Third and Commercial streets for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140

------

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Alexander S. Jennings, 47, of West Valley, Utah was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $5,000

------

Danell M. Slaughter, 40, of Elko was arrested at Walmart for petit larceny. Bail: $1,140

------

Thomas G. Wall III, 31, of Elko was arrested at Fourth and Silver streets for two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $10,000

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments