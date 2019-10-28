Oct. 27
Mohammed M. Ahmed, 34, of Tonopah was arrested at Idaho and Oak streets for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140
------
Clifford Baysinger, 53, of Carlin was arrested at 514 Hamilton St. for assault with a deadly weapon, battery resulting in substantial bodily harm, and battery with intent to kill. Bail: $140,000
------
Dennis E. Delaney, 39, of Elko was arrested at South Fourth and Front streets on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $3,280
------
Robert C. Elgelbrecht, 41, of Salt Lake City was arrested in West Wendover on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $605
------
Cole M. Erquiaga, 25, of Spring Creek was arrest at Spruce Road and Mountain City Highway for driving under the influence, speeding 16-20 mph over limit, and failure to maintain lane or improper lane change. Bail: $1,560
------
David M. Haigwood, 34, of Elko was arrested on Interstate 80 eastbound for driving under the influence, open alcoholic container in vehicle, and failure to decrease speed or use due care. Bail: $1,690
------
Kenneth M. Hawkins, 61, of Elko was arrested at 3600 W. Idaho St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a traffic citation. Bail: $400
------
Jordan M. Mold, 26, of Spring Creek was arrested at Lamoille Highway and Landmark Lane for driving under the influence and failure to maintain lane or improper lane change. Bail: $1,255
------
Michael A. Moorefield, 32, of Elko was arrested at Donuts ‘N More on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.
------
Eduardo A. Quinonez, 23, of Elko was arrested at Bullion Road and Castle Rock Drive for false statement to obstruct a public officer and on a criminal justice detainer. Bail: $1,645
------
Samantha E. Warford-Westbrook, 27, of Elko was arrested at Fir and Fourth streets for use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $640
