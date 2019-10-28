{{featured_button_text}}
Oct. 26

Nelson R. Albor Hernandez, 27, of Burlington, Washington was arrested on U.S. Highway 93 for speeding 11-20 mph over limit, and nonresident driving when privileges have been suspended, revoked or canceled. Bail: $670

------

Angela M. Clements, 33, of Elko was arrested at 388 Oak St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $930

------

Faron J. Eychner, 35, of Elko was arrested at Ross Dress for Less on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime.

------

Tanner D. McWhirter, 27, of Elko was arrested at Eighth and Court streets for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

