Oct. 19

Tyler A. Brown, 18, was arrested at North Cedar Street and Mountain City Highway for minor in possession of alcoholic beverage through consumption. Bail: $355

Rosemary Decker, 64, of Elko was arrested at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital for driving under the influence and failure to drive on right half of road. Bail: $1,335

Cristina E. Fulkerson, 42, of Wells was arrested at Third and Shoshone for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140

Talon S. Jones, 27, of Reno was arrested at 2582 Idaho St. for petit larceny; buying, possessing or receiving stolen property; three counts of battery on a protected person; attempted destroying the property of another; and disturbing the peace. Bail: $72,635

Dominique A. Orrantia, 24, of Elko was arrested on Lamoille Highway for driving under the influence, failure to maintain lane or improper lane change, and driving without a driver’s license. Bail: $1,450

David T. Scheib, 39, of Utah was arrested at the Wendover Nugget for driving under the influence and failure to stop at an accident with attended vehicle or property damage. Bail: $2,280

Danielle P. Thomas, 33, of Wells was arrested at 826 Hogan St. for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140

