Jeremy T. Gallaher, 27, of Elko was arrested at 1400 Mountain City Highway on a parole and probation hold.
John S. Lindsey, 56, of Elko was arrested at 1400 Mountain City Highway for petit larceny and felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $6,140
Danny J. Maxfield Jr., 43, of Elko was arrested at Northern Suburban Propane on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.
Joseph P. Patino, 35, of Elko was arrested at Chef Cheng’s for driving with a suspended license and displaying bogus vehicle registration, plate or title. Bail: $710
Tyler A. Sierra, 26, of Elko was arrested at 13th and Cedar streets for possession of burglary tools, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.
Amy A. Stevens, 34, of Wells was arrested at Fifth and Cedar streets on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime and on a criminal justice detainer. Bail: $1,300
Joshua Kirk
Joshua B. Kirk, 28, of Elko was arrested at 2540 Idaho St. for attempted burglary. Bail: $5,000
Jessie Archibald
Jessie L. Archibald, 38, of Elko was arrested Sept. 27 at Elko County Jail for forgery. Bail: $5,000
Jared Wheeler
Jared S. Wheeler, 26, of Spring Creek was arrested Oct. 1 at 550 W. Idaho St. for felony possession of a controlled substance, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, trespassing and resisting a public officer. Bail: $6,975
Fred Banuelos
Fred Banuelos, 36, of West Wendover was arrested Sept. 28 at 1225 Wendover Blvd. for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.
Fransesca Newman
Fransesca R. Newman, 35, of Spring Creek was arrested Sept. 26 at the Chevron station for possessing, receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle. Bail: $20,000
Dennis Sanchez
Dennis A. Sanchez, 37, of Carson City was arrested Sept. 27 at the Elko Motel for felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000
Caleb Chavez
Caleb J. Chavez, 32, of Las Vegas was arrested Sept. 27 on U.S. Highway 93 for speeding 16-20 mph over limit, owning or possessing a gun by a prohibited person, and on a criminal justice detainer. Bail: $20,837
Aurelio Benavides
Aurelio Benavides, 43, of Elko was arrested Oct. 2 at 340 Commercial St. for battery by a prisoner or person in protective custody, resisting a public officer, intimidating a public officer or others, and for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $24,495
Justin Dadey
Justin M. Dadey, 29, of Crescent Valley was arrested Sept. 29 at Seventh and Bush streets in Carlin for felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of a hypodermic device, and driving with a suspended driver’s license. Bail: $6,495
Mark Carrasco
Mark T. Carrasco, 31, of Elko was arrested Oct. 2 on Interstate 80 for failure to stop at the scene of an accident resulting in death or personal injury. Bail: $100,000
Michael Olsen
Michael R. Olsen, 38, of Elko was arrested at Fifth and Silver streets for felony possession of a controlled substance, driving without a driver’s license, no proof of insurance, and unlawful texting, sending, reading or talking without a hands-free cellphone. Bail: $6,085
Nicholas DeCarlo
Nicholas M. DeCarlo, 32, of Mountain City was arrested Sept. 30 for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence, owning or possessing a gun by a prohibited person, felony possession of a controlled substance, two counts of destroying or concealing evidence, and two counts of resisting a public officer.
Steven Gomez
Steven A. Gomez, 36, of Carlin was arrested Sept. 28 at 13th and Bush streets for use or possession of drug paraphernalia, driving without a driver’s license, failure to comply with off-road vehicle certificate of title or registration required, and fugitive felon from another state.
Trevor Adams
Trevor J. Adams, 26, of Spring Creek was arrested Sept. 29 at 276 S. Fourth St. for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.
Tyler Sierra
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
