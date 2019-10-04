{{featured_button_text}}
Police

Oct. 3

Jeremy T. Gallaher, 27, of Elko was arrested at 1400 Mountain City Highway on a parole and probation hold.

———

John S. Lindsey, 56, of Elko was arrested at 1400 Mountain City Highway for petit larceny and felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $6,140

———

Danny J. Maxfield Jr., 43, of Elko was arrested at Northern Suburban Propane on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.

———

Joseph P. Patino, 35, of Elko was arrested at Chef Cheng’s for driving with a suspended license and displaying bogus vehicle registration, plate or title. Bail: $710

———

Tyler A. Sierra, 26, of Elko was arrested at 13th and Cedar streets for possession of burglary tools, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

———

Amy A. Stevens, 34, of Wells was arrested at Fifth and Cedar streets on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime and on a criminal justice detainer. Bail: $1,300

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

