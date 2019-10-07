{{featured_button_text}}
Police

Oct. 4

Leon G. Bracey, 57, of Elko was arrested on Interstate 80 for resident with nonresident driver’s license, no proof of insurance, and on a felony criminal justice detainer.

Wyatt E. Childers, 24, of Fallon was arrested at 14th and Fir streets for resident with nonresident driver’s license, no proof of insurance, and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,095

Anthony P. Christensen, 58, of Spring Creek was arrested for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence, and open container of alcohol in vehicle.

Jerry D. Cox, 39, of Mayfield, Utah was arrested at Golden Gate gas station on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $1,150

Shawn J. Freed, 42, of Spring Creek was arrested at Gold Dust West for trafficking a controlled substance, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, reckless driving, and two counts of resisting a public officer. Bail: $88,170

Kathy J. Medina, 48, of Spring Creek was arrested at 418 Tiffany Drive on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $5,000

Leslie M. Nichols, 36, of Carlin was arrested at 420 Hamilton St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $885

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

