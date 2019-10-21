Oct. 20
Edgar Barajas, 24, of Elko was arrested at Sixth and Idaho streets for false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $1,140
Ignacio Barajas, 28, of Elko was arrested at Fifth and Court streets for false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $,1140
William B. Bodin, 53, of Spring Creek was arrested at 878 Palace Parkway for battery to commit sexual assault, resulting in substantial bodily harm; open or gross lewdness; and indecent exposure. Bail: $257,500
Tulikaki Fangupo, 61, of Wendover, Utah was arrested at 101 WendoverBlvd. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $720
Jacqueline C. Hatch, 37, of Taylorsville, Utah was arrested at 680 W. Wendover Blvd. for unlawful act related to excrement or bodily fluid by a prisoner in custody, two counts of battery on a protected person, two counts of battery, trespassing and disturbing the peace. Bail: $12,190
Rhiannon N. Junker, 31, of Elko was arrested on Lamoille Highway for driving with a suspended driver’s license and speeding 1-10 mph over limit. Bail: $$550
Christopher M. Martinez, 46, of Elko was arrested at 3731 Valley Ridge Ave. for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140
Stanley J. Parks, 61, of Spring Creek was arrested at Gilia Place for battery. Bail: $1,140
Jared P. Rost, 33, of Elko was arrested at 1370 Sagecrest Drive for disturbing the peace.
Ciano V. Sweat, 33, of Elko was arrested at Marshall’s for burglary and uttering or possessing with intent to utter a fictitious bill, note or check. Bail: $25,000
Lionel J. Tom, 30, of Elko was arrested at 340 Commercial St. for trespassing. Bail: $195
