Police

Oct. 24

Brian K. Anderson, 40, of Elko was arrested at 2050 Idaho St. for fugitive felon from another state.

Robert A. Blankenship, 64, of Elko was arrested at 2944 Mountain City Highway for petit larceny. Bail: $1,140

Kevin B. Cameron, 47, of Elko was arrested at 1400 Mountain City Highway on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime and failure to appear on a traffic citation.

Dillon R. Hill, 26, of Elko was arrested at 2944 Mountain City Highway for petit larceny. Bail: $1,140

Tyrell M. Holley, 35, of Elko was arrested at 376 11th St. on a bench warrant.

Kameron J. Marta, 36, of Carlin was arrested at 2190 Idaho St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.

Adron McDonald, 50, of Compton, California was arrested on Interstate 80 on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $505

Pavel N. Prokoshev, 37, of Elko was arrested behind Rent a Center for intimidating a public officer or others. Bail: $2,500

James G. Robbins, 51, of Carlin was arrested at Second and Hamilton streets for use or possession of drug paraphernalia and on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

