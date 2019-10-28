Oct. 24
Brian K. Anderson, 40, of Elko was arrested at 2050 Idaho St. for fugitive felon from another state.
------
Robert A. Blankenship, 64, of Elko was arrested at 2944 Mountain City Highway for petit larceny. Bail: $1,140
------
Kevin B. Cameron, 47, of Elko was arrested at 1400 Mountain City Highway on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime and failure to appear on a traffic citation.
------
Dillon R. Hill, 26, of Elko was arrested at 2944 Mountain City Highway for petit larceny. Bail: $1,140
------
Tyrell M. Holley, 35, of Elko was arrested at 376 11th St. on a bench warrant.
------
Kameron J. Marta, 36, of Carlin was arrested at 2190 Idaho St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.
------
Adron McDonald, 50, of Compton, California was arrested on Interstate 80 on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $505
------
Pavel N. Prokoshev, 37, of Elko was arrested behind Rent a Center for intimidating a public officer or others. Bail: $2,500
------
James G. Robbins, 51, of Carlin was arrested at Second and Hamilton streets for use or possession of drug paraphernalia and on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.
