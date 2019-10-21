Oct. 18
Brandon S. Hudson, 27, of Wendover, Utah was arrested at U.S. Highway 93A and Industrial Way for driving under the influence. Bail: $950
Lara A. Mangum, 32, of Carlin was arrested at Main and B streets for home invasion, domestic battery, violating a domestic violence temporary protective order, false statement to obstruct a public officer, and failure to appear after bail on a gross misdemeanor crime. Bail: $42,420
Christopher L. Mathis, 49, of Ogden, Utah was arrested in West Wendover for buying, possessing or receiving stolen property. Bail: $10,000
Michael A. Moorefield, 32, of Elko was arrested at 1740 Mountain City Highway for petit larceny. Bail: $1,140
Brian A. Nyrehn, 39, of Elko was arrested at 2065 Idaho St. for driving with a suspended license. Bail: $355
Jose D. Rodriguez, 28, of West Wendover was arrested at 1458 Pinion St. for use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $740
