Oct. 18

Brandon S. Hudson, 27, of Wendover, Utah was arrested at U.S. Highway 93A and Industrial Way for driving under the influence. Bail: $950

Lara A. Mangum, 32, of Carlin was arrested at Main and B streets for home invasion, domestic battery, violating a domestic violence temporary protective order, false statement to obstruct a public officer, and failure to appear after bail on a gross misdemeanor crime. Bail: $42,420

Christopher L. Mathis, 49, of Ogden, Utah was arrested in West Wendover for buying, possessing or receiving stolen property. Bail: $10,000

Michael A. Moorefield, 32, of Elko was arrested at 1740 Mountain City Highway for petit larceny. Bail: $1,140

Brian A. Nyrehn, 39, of Elko was arrested at 2065 Idaho St. for driving with a suspended license. Bail: $355

Jose D. Rodriguez, 28, of West Wendover was arrested at 1458 Pinion St. for use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $740

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

