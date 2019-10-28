{{featured_button_text}}
Elko police badge

Oct. 25

Alexandria L. Anthony, 22, of Spring Creek was arrested at Bourbon Street Bar on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $805

------

Cory S. Gandolfo, 28, of Elko was arrested at 2944 Mountain City Highway for petit larceny, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $6,780

------

Wade A. Knight Jr., 31, of Elko was arrested at Walmart for petit larceny and violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

