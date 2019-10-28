Oct. 25
Alexandria L. Anthony, 22, of Spring Creek was arrested at Bourbon Street Bar on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $805
Cory S. Gandolfo, 28, of Elko was arrested at 2944 Mountain City Highway for petit larceny, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $6,780
Wade A. Knight Jr., 31, of Elko was arrested at Walmart for petit larceny and violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.
