Oct. 2
Aurelio Benavides, 43, of Elko was arrested at 340 Commercial St. for battery by a prisoner or person in protective custody, resisting a public officer, intimidating a public officer or others, and for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $24,495
———
Samantha R. Carbury, 35, of Spring Creek was arrested at Elko County Jail for discharging a gun in or on a public thoroughfare.
———
Mark T. Carrasco, 31, of Elko was arrested on Interstate 80 for failure to stop at the scene of an accident resulting in death or personal injury. Bail: $100,000
———
Elizabeth F. Everett, 25, of Spring Creek was arrested at 878 Spring Valley Parkway on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,215
———
Juanita F. Gallardo, 58, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for battery.
———
Ciano V. Sweat, 33, of Elko was arrested at Fifth and Silver streets on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,675
———
Mary J. Williams, 83, was arrested at Elko County Jail for disturbing the peace.
