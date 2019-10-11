{{featured_button_text}}
Police

Oct. 10

Terri L. Comstock, 55, of Spring Creek was arrested at Lamoille Highway and Wells Lane for failure to maintain lane or improper lane change, driver disobeying peace officer, and driving under the influence. Bail: $2,395

Antino W. Foelkl, 40, of Elko was arrested at Front and Seventh streets for felony possession of a controlled substance, driving without a driver’s license, providing false or fictitious information on vehicle registration application, and violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. Bail: $5,550

Jesus Marin, 22, of Elko was arrested at the parole and probation office in Ely for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

Hailie A. Romero, 19, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for embezzlement.

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

