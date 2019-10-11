Oct. 10
Terri L. Comstock, 55, of Spring Creek was arrested at Lamoille Highway and Wells Lane for failure to maintain lane or improper lane change, driver disobeying peace officer, and driving under the influence. Bail: $2,395
------
Antino W. Foelkl, 40, of Elko was arrested at Front and Seventh streets for felony possession of a controlled substance, driving without a driver’s license, providing false or fictitious information on vehicle registration application, and violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. Bail: $5,550
------
Jesus Marin, 22, of Elko was arrested at the parole and probation office in Ely for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.
------
Hailie A. Romero, 19, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for embezzlement.
