Oct. 21
Eugene B. Gomez II, 40, of Carlin was arrested at 902 Bush St. for felony possession of a controlled substance, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $10,640
———
Glen W. Lane, 55, of Wendover, Utah was arrested at 735 W. Wendover Blvd. for failure to appear on a traffic citation. Bail: $694
———
Talon S. Jones, 27, of Reno was arrested at Elko County Jail on a BIA/tribal charge. Bail: $500
———
John E. Morgan, 51, of Wells was arrested at Sixth Street and U.S. Highway 93 for failure to appear on a traffic citation. Bail: $360
———
Roger K. Nuttall, 59, of West Jordan, Utah was arrested at 1237 Sixth St. for grand larceny of an automobile. Bail: $20,000
———
Joyce M. Strickland, 33, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $530
