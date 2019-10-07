{{featured_button_text}}
Oct. 6

Nadia J. Carney, 32, of Dayton, Ohio was arrested on Interstate 80 for unlawful possession of marijuana not for sale, driving under the influence, speeding 11-15 mph over limit, and displaying bogus vehicle registration, plates or title. Bail: $6,480

Johnny D. Eisenman, 55, of Spring Creek was arrested at Maverik on Boyd-Kennedy Road for driving under the influence and open container of alcohol in vehicle. Bail: $1,475

Dylan M. Gibson, 23, of Carlin was arrested at 371 11th St. on two counts of fugitive felon from another state.

Joseph D. Merys, 34, of Wells was arrested at Second and Humboldt streets for home invasion. Bail: $20,000

Michael A. Moorefield, 32, of Elko was arrested at 340 Commercial St. for trespassing. Bail: $195

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

