Oct. 6
Nadia J. Carney, 32, of Dayton, Ohio was arrested on Interstate 80 for unlawful possession of marijuana not for sale, driving under the influence, speeding 11-15 mph over limit, and displaying bogus vehicle registration, plates or title. Bail: $6,480
------
Johnny D. Eisenman, 55, of Spring Creek was arrested at Maverik on Boyd-Kennedy Road for driving under the influence and open container of alcohol in vehicle. Bail: $1,475
------
You have free articles remaining.
Dylan M. Gibson, 23, of Carlin was arrested at 371 11th St. on two counts of fugitive felon from another state.
------
Joseph D. Merys, 34, of Wells was arrested at Second and Humboldt streets for home invasion. Bail: $20,000
------
Michael A. Moorefield, 32, of Elko was arrested at 340 Commercial St. for trespassing. Bail: $195
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.