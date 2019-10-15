{{featured_button_text}}
Oct. 14 

Saxon R. Atkins, 31, of Elko was arrested at 1710 Sagebrush Drive for burglary and on an NCJIS detainer. Bail: $20,500

Alycia J. Hegy, 30, of Elko was arrested at the Elko County Jail on two bench warrants. Bail: $1,915

John W. Myers III, 52, of Elko was arrested at 3537 Valley Ridge Avenue for possessing a dangerous drug without a prescription, sexual assault against a child under 14 and lewdness with a child under 14. Bail: $755,000

Erik J. Spadling, 26, of Spring Creek was arrested at 3920 East Idaho Street for violation of probation or conditions of suspended sentence. No bail.

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

