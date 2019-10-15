Oct. 14
Saxon R. Atkins, 31, of Elko was arrested at 1710 Sagebrush Drive for burglary and on an NCJIS detainer. Bail: $20,500
-----
Alycia J. Hegy, 30, of Elko was arrested at the Elko County Jail on two bench warrants. Bail: $1,915
-----
John W. Myers III, 52, of Elko was arrested at 3537 Valley Ridge Avenue for possessing a dangerous drug without a prescription, sexual assault against a child under 14 and lewdness with a child under 14. Bail: $755,000
-----
Erik J. Spadling, 26, of Spring Creek was arrested at 3920 East Idaho Street for violation of probation or conditions of suspended sentence. No bail.
