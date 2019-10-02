Oct. 1
Joshua B. Kirk, 28, of Elko was arrested at 2540 Idaho St. for attempted burglary. Bail: $5,000
Roger K. Nutall, 59, of Elko was arrested at the Red Lion Casino for petit larceny. Bail: $1,140
Jared S. Wheeler, 26, of Spring Creek was arrested at 550 W. Idaho St. for felony possession of a controlled substance, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, trespassing and resisting a public officer. Bail: $6,975
