{{featured_button_text}}
Police

Oct. 1

Joshua B. Kirk, 28, of Elko was arrested at 2540 Idaho St. for attempted burglary. Bail: $5,000

------

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Roger K. Nutall, 59, of Elko was arrested at the Red Lion Casino for petit larceny. Bail: $1,140

------

Jared S. Wheeler, 26, of Spring Creek was arrested at 550 W. Idaho St. for felony possession of a controlled substance, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, trespassing and resisting a public officer. Bail: $6,975

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments