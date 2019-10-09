Oct. 8
William J. Armstrong, 42, of Elko was arrested at Elko Couny Jail for damage to jail property, less than $5,000. Bail: $2,500
------
Paul A. Cowles, 38, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for dog running at large. Bail: $115
------
Sean T. Morrison, 29, of Battle Mountain was arrested at Lander County Jail for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.
------
Casey A. Yowell, 55, of Spring Creek was arrested on Bench Road for three BIA/tribal charges. Bail: $1,500
