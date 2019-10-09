{{featured_button_text}}
Police

Oct. 8

William J. Armstrong, 42, of Elko was arrested at Elko Couny Jail for damage to jail property, less than $5,000. Bail: $2,500

------

Paul A. Cowles, 38, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for dog running at large. Bail: $115

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

------

Sean T. Morrison, 29, of Battle Mountain was arrested at Lander County Jail for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

------

Casey A. Yowell, 55, of Spring Creek was arrested on Bench Road for three BIA/tribal charges. Bail: $1,500

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments