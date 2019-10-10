{{featured_button_text}}
Police

Oct. 9

Philip J. Beigler, 58, of Elko was arrested at 1319 College Ave. for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140

------

Amy D. Collins, 39, of Carlin was arrested at 515 Cedar St. for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140

------

Wyatt C. Ermisch, 28, of Elko was arrested at 340 Commercial St. for resisting a public officer, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and on a bench warrant. Bail: $1,000

------

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Kristina M. Moore, 60, of Fernley was arrested at Sixth and Star Avenue for driving with a suspended driver’s license. Bail: $355

------

Matthew D. Pangborn, 34, of Spring Creek was arrested on Southside Drive for failure to stop at an accident with attended vehicle or property damage, driving with a suspended license, and violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

------

Stephanie N. Tarbet, 32, of Elko was arrested on Lamoille Highway for failure to maintain lane or improper lane change, open container of alcohol in vehicle, and driving under the influence. Bail: $1,450

------

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments