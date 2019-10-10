Oct. 9
Philip J. Beigler, 58, of Elko was arrested at 1319 College Ave. for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140
Amy D. Collins, 39, of Carlin was arrested at 515 Cedar St. for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140
Wyatt C. Ermisch, 28, of Elko was arrested at 340 Commercial St. for resisting a public officer, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and on a bench warrant. Bail: $1,000
Kristina M. Moore, 60, of Fernley was arrested at Sixth and Star Avenue for driving with a suspended driver’s license. Bail: $355
Matthew D. Pangborn, 34, of Spring Creek was arrested on Southside Drive for failure to stop at an accident with attended vehicle or property damage, driving with a suspended license, and violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.
Stephanie N. Tarbet, 32, of Elko was arrested on Lamoille Highway for failure to maintain lane or improper lane change, open container of alcohol in vehicle, and driving under the influence. Bail: $1,450
