Oct. 11

Brett C. Caber, 23, of Spring Creek was arrested at Raley’s parking lot for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140

Jason R. Merkley, 31, of Spring Creek was arrested in the Elko County Jail lobby on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $500

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

