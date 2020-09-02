 Skip to main content
Police Log: Sept. 1, 2020
Police Log: Sept. 1, 2020

Police

Sept. 1

Harmony Christian, 37, of Carlin was arrested on Interstate 80 for driving under the influence, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding 16-20 mhp over limit, failure to yield, failure to give appropriate signal, and on a criminal justice detainer. Bail: $2,772

--

Elizabeth M. Faver, 30, of Elko was arrested at the Elko County Jail on a warrant for battery by a prisoner and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $20,000

--

Linnae F. Gisburne, 34, of Santaquin, Utah was arrested at the Peppermill Hotel for use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $740

--

Juanita Ludvigsen, 49, of Green River, Utah was arrested on Interstate 80 for driving under the influence, driving without a driver’s license and failure to maintain lane or improper lane change. Bail: $1,450

--

Thomas G. Wall III, 32, of Elko was arrested for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

--

Last week's felony arrests:

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

