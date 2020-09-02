Police Log: Sept. 1, 2020

Harmony Christian, 37, of Carlin was arrested on Interstate 80 for driving under the influence, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding 16-20 mhp over limit, failure to yield, failure to give appropriate signal, and on a criminal justice detainer. Bail: $2,772
Elizabeth M. Faver, 30, of Elko was arrested at the Elko County Jail on a warrant for battery by a prisoner and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $20,000
Linnae F. Gisburne, 34, of Santaquin, Utah was arrested at the Peppermill Hotel for use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $740
Juanita Ludvigsen, 49, of Green River, Utah was arrested on Interstate 80 for driving under the influence, driving without a driver’s license and failure to maintain lane or improper lane change. Bail: $1,450
Thomas G. Wall III, 32, of Elko was arrested for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.
Last week's felony arrests:
Jayli C. Acquistapace
Christian R. Olsen
Charlotte E. Wyllie
Brian A. Nyrehn
Alexander Perez
Jesse B. Fuller
Jonathan C. Smart
Jose L. Cortez
Kaylee A. Sharlow
Matthew D. Pangborn
Michelle Kelleher
Myranda J. Reich
Nathan H. Collett
Octavio Ramirez
Pedro Cortes
Tanner E. Brush
Tarina Bishop
Arnold D. Huntley Jr.
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.