Police Log: Sept. 10, 2020

Sept. 10

Pedro R. Hopkins, 29, of Elko was arrested on South Fifth Street on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,155

Roger G. Ray, 54, of Carlin was arrested at Eighth and Elm streets for driving under the influence and driving too fast for conditions. Bail: $1,345

Last week's felony arrests:

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

