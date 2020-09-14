Police Log: Sept. 11, 2020

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sept. 11

Annie Z. Carr-Picccioni, 43, of Elko was arrested at 325 Bullion Road for possession of flunitrazepam, GHB or precursor and false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $6,140

Michael E. England, 30, of Elko was arrested at Seventh and Idaho streets on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime and failure to appear after bail on a traffic citation. Bail: $365

Javon J. Keester, 20, of Elko was arrested for battery by a prisoner. Bail: $20,000

Jodi M. Nadeau, 43, of Las Vegas was arrested at 14th and Fir streets in Carlin for driving with a suspended driver’s license; nonsurrender of suspended, revoked on canceled registration card or license; and no proof of insurance. Bail: $1,450

Michael L. Rheuby, 37, of Hammett, Idaho, was arrested at Huntington Road mile marker 23 for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $575

Carlos H. Salas, 38, of Elko was arrested at Third and Commercial streets for failure to maintain lane and driving under the influence. Bail: $1,255

Tanner J. Styhl, 22, of Elko was arrested at Spruce Road and Mountain City Highway for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140

Alejandro Valenzuela, 22, of Elko was arrested at Argent Avenue and Mountain View Elementary for duty upon damaging unattended vehicle or property. Bail: $1,140

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

