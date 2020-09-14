Police Log: Sept. 12, 2020

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sept. 12

Octavio Avila-Chavez, 29, of Las Vegas was arrested in the Quality Inn parking lot for attempted robbery. Bail: $50,000

AJ O Brereton, 25, of Provo, Utah, was arrested at the Quality Inn parking lot for attempted robbery. Bail: $50,000

James W. Lazor, 60, of Elko was arrested at Idaho Street and Jennings Way for petit larceny. Bail: $1,140

Payton C. Munguia, 24, of Elko was arrested at 340 Commercial Street for carrying a concealed weapon without a permit. Bail: $5,000

Tneal M. Stubbs, 32, of Elko was arrested at 1400 Mountain City Highway #120 for two counts of possession of a controlled substance and two counts of using or possessing drug paraphernalia. Bail: $11,280

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

